Michael Faitoute was born on Feb. 28, 1959, in Morristown in Morris County in N.J., as Lois Ellicks and John Faitoute’s first born son. Lois and John had a second son named James Faitoute 8 years later.

Michael grew up in Chester, N.J., amongst cousins and people that loved him dearly.

He joined the United States Navy in 1979 to 1983 and served along with squadron VS-29, named the “Dragonfires” as an Aircraft electronics repairman, leaving as a 3rd class petty officer.

Michael got married early in his naval career to Marilla Anne Coulliette and had 2 children, A daughter named Samantha, born in 1980, and a son named Matthew, in 1982. Unfortunately the marriage did not last and Michael and Marilla divorced in 1989, leaving Michael in sole custody of both children.

Michael continued a life of service as a single dad, volunteering to help at the YMCA in Randolph, N.J., as a First Aid/CPR instructor, representing the American Red Cross. He had a lifelong career as a school bus driver and also volunteered as an Ambulance driver for the Chester, NJ first aid squad. His efforts did not go unnoticed and was lovingly given the nickname of “Inspector Gadget” from his first aid crewmates. He stayed dedicated to the squad for four years.

Michael was an avid animal lover, raising gerbils, dogs, and cats. He loved animals more than he did most humans. Michael was rough around the edges for some, but also had a soft humorous side, quick to make jokes with a laughter that filled the room. He did his best throughout his life to enjoy the funny moments, watching plenty of stand-up comedy specials, listening to the likes of Jimmy Buffet and country music. He refined staying relaxed as possible while not on duty, and mostly while working as well.

Unfortunately, Michael got into a tumultuous battle with cancer during the last years of his life. Cancer took him on June 13, 2026. He will be missed and beloved by those that knew him and worked with him. He was a one of a kind personality and soul, He will be missed by those that cared for him and shared smiles with him along the way.

In his final years, Mike was lovingly cared for by a team at Newton Medical Center. There, he found a second family among the staff, especially a couple of nurses whose compassion extended far beyond their duties. They continued to care for him after his discharge and remained by his side, holding his hand until the very end. They offered comfort and close friendship. Michael left this world feeling loved.

He is survived by his brother James, His daughter Samantha, His son Matthew, and his grandchildren; Zach, Parker, John, Patrick, Emily, and David. He is also survived by his service dog, Missy, who was taken to him during his stays in the hospital and hospice.