Michael Gerard Ward, 73, of Lake Hopatcong, N.J., passed away on June 5, 2026, just days before his 74th birthday.

Born in Jersey City, N.J., Michael spent his early years in Bayonne before making Lake Hopatcong his lifelong home, a place he loved and where he built a life filled with family and lasting memories.

He graduated from Morris Catholic High School in Denville, N.J., and attended King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Michael worked in the restaurant industry for 40 years as a manager, where he was respected for his leadership and larger-than-life personality.

He embraced lake life wholeheartedly, finding joy and happiness on Lake Hopatcong and especially on his boat. He was an avid sports fan with a lifelong devotion to the New York Yankees. Michael held season tickets to both the New York Giants and New York Jets and rarely missed a game. He also enjoyed playing recreational softball and was part of several championship teams, valuing the friendships formed along the way.

He is predeceased by his parents, Michael B. Ward and Dorothy (Hladik) Ward, and his sister, Nancy Ward.

He is survived by his brother, William Ward; his sister, Catherine Ward Alvarez (Alfred); his niece, Beth Alvarez Sarkar (Arnie); his nephew, Mark Alvarez; and his grandnephews, Kai and Dhilan Sarkar.

Visitation was held on Sunday, June 28, 2026, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Smith McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton, N.J.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.