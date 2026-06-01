Albert O. Melhus, 82, passed peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at his home in Newton with his loving family at his side.

Born in Jersey City to the late Oscar and Isabel Melhus, Albert was raised in North Bergen. He was the proud owner and operator of Albie’s Auto Body in North Bergen, where he worked tirelessly to build a life for himself and his family.

Albert married the love of his life, Jaclyn Messina, and together they raised their son before moving to Kemah Lake in 1988, where they enjoyed many happy years before relocating to Newton in 2023.

Albert had a lifelong passion for duck hunting and raising Chesapeake Bay Retrievers. He took tremendous pride in traveling across the country with his beloved Chesapeake Bay Retriever, Thor, competing in field trials and hunting tests. His love for the outdoors, his dogs, and the friendships he made through the sport brought him great joy throughout his life.

Predeceased by his parents, Albert is survived by his beloved wife, Jaclyn Melhus; his son, Frank Melhus and his wife, Heather; his cherished grandchildren, Zachary Melhus and his wife, Michelle, and Shelby Melhus; and his beloved great-grand dog, Kiwi. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Suzanne Gautier and her husband, Richard, along with many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

A visitation was held on Friday, May 29, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, N.J., with a funeral service beginning at 7:30 p.m. A graveside service was held on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery, Fairview N.J.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at Ferguson Funeral Homes NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Albert’s memory may be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice.