Milton E. O’Brien, 84, of Ogdensburg, N.J., passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, July 28, 2026, at CareOne at Morristown following a long illness.

Born and raised in Newton, N.J., Milton lived there until moving to Ogdensburg, where he has resided for most of his life. He was the son of the late Milton R. O’Brien and Violet (Kampka) O’Brien and was a graduate of Newton High School, class of 1961. Following graduation, he proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the post-Korean War era.

Milton enjoyed a distinguished career with the New Jersey State Police, serving at the former Hainesville Barracks until his retirement in the mid 1980s. Following his retirement, he worked part time at the National Bank of Sussex County as well as North Jersey Pavement Maintenance for several years before completely retiring. He was also a former member of the Ogdensburg First Aid Squad.

Above all, Milton was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend. An avid animal lover, he especially enjoyed birdwatching and took great interest in the successful repopulation of the American bald eagle.

A loyal fan of the New York Yankees and New York Giants, Milton also enjoyed fishing and his many trips to Atlantic City, N.J. Milton was known for his positive outlook, warm personality, and kind spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and loving him.

Milton was predeceased by his three wives: Brenda Ann (Lambert) O’Brien in 1976, Naomi Van Horn O’Brien in 1996, and Patty Hough O’Brien in 2023.

He is survived by his son, Steven E. O’Brien of Belle Fourche, South Dakota; his daughter, Kathleen A. Haig, and her husband, John, of Hamburg; his grandchildren, Justin and his fiancé Jennifer, Jacob, Jessica, Zachary, and Ashlynn; his great-grandchildren, Jackson and Jameson, who is expected soon; and his ten younger siblings. Along with his biological children, Milton also leaves behind his stepchildren along with their children, all of whom held a special place in his heart.

Private arrangements have been entrusted to the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Milton’s memory may be made to American Cancer Society www.cancer.org.