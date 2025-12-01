Nancy Hawke Snook, 86, of the Paulinskill Lake section of Hampton Township, passed away on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025.

Nancy was born on July 18, 1939, to the late Dr. Edward Hawke and Ruth (Clinely) Hawke.

A lifelong Newton resident, Nancy was deeply rooted in her community and shared more than 60 years of married life on Paulinskill Lake, a place she cherished deeply. She was a devoted and active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Newton, a proud participant in the Hampton Seniors Club, and a longtime member of the Newton Class of 1957 reunion committee. Nancy dedicated her life to her family and her home. As a homemaker, she created an environment filled with warmth, care, and stability for those she loved.

In her spare time, Nancy enjoyed horseback riding, gardening, knitting, and spending summer days at the beach on Paulinskill Lake surrounded by friends and family.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was also predeceased by her husband, Edward Coleman Snook; and three brothers, Edward, Douglas, and James Hawke. She is survived by her daughters, Nanette Gilmore and Sheryl Talmadge (William); and her grandchildren, Megan Talmadge and William Talmadge, Jr.

A memorial service for Nancy will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025 at First Presbyterian Church of Newton, 54 High St, Newton, NJ 07860.

Memorial donations may be made in Nancy’s memory to First Presbyterian Church of Newton, or to Father John’s Animal House, 50 Father John’s Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848.