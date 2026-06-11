Pauline LaBelle

Pauline S. Labelle, 75, of Newton, N.J., passed away on June 6, 2026.

Born

on May 20, 1951, in Newark, N.J., Pauline lived a life marked by quiet grace, unwavering love, and selfless dedication to others.

Her days were enriched by creativity and craftsmanship, with hands that were seldom idle and a heart always ready to care for those around her.

Raised in Rockaway, N.J., Pauline graduated from Morris Knolls High School.

From an early age, she embodied the values that would define her life-kindness, compassion, and steadfast devotion. Rather than seeking recognition, she found purpose in caring deeply for family and friends, bringing warmth, comfort, and a sense of wholeness to everyday moments.

For many years, Pauline dedicated herself to caring for young children as a daycare teacher at Camp Iliff, a role perfectly suited to her nurturing spirit. Through her patience, kindness, and gentle encouragement, she created an environment where children felt valued, supported, and safe. Pauline possessed a natural gift for caregiving—offering the warmth and attentiveness that leave a lasting impression long after childhood. She retired in 2016, concluding a meaningful career devoted to the well-being of others. The compassion she shared and the lives she touched remain a lasting part of her legacy.



Above all else, Pauline was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and was heavily involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren—present in ways both steady and

meaningful, offering love that felt like home. In the circle of her family, Pauline was deeply beloved, her presence a constant thread holding generations close. Pauline’s creativity was reflected in her love of crafting, sewing, and crocheting. With remarkable patience and care, she transformed simple materials into beautiful handmade creations, each one a testament to her talent and thoughtful nature. More than the items themselves, her work provided comfort, warmth, and a lasting connection to those she loved—each stitch woven with care, generosity, and affection.



Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, Hank & Susie (Grover) Petrillo; and

her son, RJ LaBelle.

She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Burd, Christine

Stires (Donald Farber), and Katherine LaBelle (Rob Ploch). She is also survived by

her grandchildren, Ashley Burd, Matthew Burd, Nicholas Burd (Cyan Burd), Tyler Burd, Adam Stires, Josh Farber, Kayleigh Mastroeni, Brayden Ploch; and her great-grandchildren, Audrey Burd, Allison Burd, Daphne Burd, Lillianna Burd, and Ethan Burd.

In remembering Pauline, we honor a life lived with grace, tenderness, and purpose. Her love was reflected in countless acts of care, in her unwavering presence, and in the beauty she created for others. Through both her generosity and her artistry, she leaves behind a legacy of warmth and affection that will be treasured for years to come.