Susan Marie Schuyler, 94, of Newton, N.J., passed away peacefully on April 28, 2026, of natural causes, surrounded by the love of the family she cherished so deeply.

Born on Dec. 30, 1931, in Northern New Jersey, to the late John and Gertrude Sonderfan. Sue grew up with a quiet determination and strength of character that would define her entire life. She was a woman of remarkable resilience, meeting life’s many challenges with grace, perseverance, and an unwavering spirit.

Above all else, Sue was a devoted mother who poured her heart into raising her family. She found great joy in the simple pleasures of life, particularly knitting and spending treasured time with her loved ones. Her warmth and steadfast presence created a foundation of love that her family will carry with them always.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings; her first husband, Stuart Sisco; her second husband, Harold Schuyler; and her beloved daughter, Gail Sisco. She is survived by her three sons, Stuart, Scott, and Glenn Sisco; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, along with all those whose lives she touched through her kindness and devotion.

A woman of deep and abiding Christian faith, Sue drew strength from her relationship with the Lord throughout her life. Her faith sustained her through every trial and illuminated her path with hope. She now rests in the eternal peace and presence of her Savior, reunited with those who went before her.

A message from the family:

Friends,

Thank you so much for the love poured out upon my family in this time of grief as we mourn the passing of my mother, Susan Schuyler. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Grace Reformed Bible Church, located at 23 Thompson Street, Newton, NJ 07860 (973-383-9635).

Immediately following that service will be coffee and a light pastry social hour on the premises. Please feel free to extend and forward this invite to anyone else who may be interested in attending.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you hold your loved ones close in Sue’s memory.