Richard L. Pittenger Jr., (73) was born in Newton, N.J., to Richard L. and Louise (Boyer) Pittenger on Dec. 10, 1952. He passed away on Jan. 17, 2026.

Richard met his life partner, Phillip Harwood, in 1980 in Orlando, Florida. The two later made their home in Wichita, Kansas, where Phil was from, building a life centered on love, friendship, and community. Richard and Phil were legally married in 2015, a milestone that reflected their enduring commitment to one another. In 2019, they moved to Dothan, Alabama, before returning to Wichita in the fall of 2021. After Phil’s passing in 2024, Richard made the decision to move back east to be closer to his family in New Jersey.

Richard was known for his caring nature and strong work ethic. He worked for many years at Total HomeCare, where he specialized in fitting patients with custom wheelchairs, taking pride in helping improve the comfort and mobility of others. After several years, Richard followed another passion and opened his own dog grooming business, and became a dog walker and groomer, a role that allowed his patience and kindness to shine.

Richard and Phil shared a vibrant social life and were surrounded by many dear friends and family who kept them busy with card playing, dining out, and traveling. Richard will be remembered for his generous heart, loyal friendships, and the love he shared so freely with those around him.

Richard was predeceased by his husband; Phillip Harwood: parents; Richard L. Sr. and Louise Pittenger: brother; Randy Pittenger: father and mother-in-law; George and Maxine Harwood; and brother-in-law; Lloyd Harwood.

He is survived by his brother’s; Gary Pittenger and his companion Lena Courtright of Lake Ariel, Pa., and Mark (Dawn) Pittenger of Franklin Park, N.J.: sister-in-law; Kathy Pittenger, Hampton, N.J.: brother-in-law; Thomas (Barbara) Harwood, Dothan, Ala. His many nieces and nephews; Lori (Clint), Caitlyn, Ryleigh (Patrick), C.J. (Krista), Amanda (Michael), Breanna, Corey (Amanda), Chris, Ricky, Dustin (Mickayla), Colin and many extended family and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 54 High Street, Newton, NJ 07860 on Saturday, March 21, 2026. Private cremation service will follow at a later date.