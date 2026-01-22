Scott R. Dutton, 59, of Newton, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, at Warren Haven Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Oxford, N.J.

Scott was born on Feb. 1, 1966, in Newton, N.J. For many years, Scott worked as a welder, a trade that reflected a strong work ethic, skilled craftsmanship, and pride in a job well done. After retirement, Scott devoted time to the passions that brought the greatest joy, being outside and exploring the world.

An avid outdoorsman, Scott loved biking and hiking scenic trails, scuba diving beneath the surface, and spending time boating on the water. Horseback riding was another cherished pastime, offering both adventure and peace. Scott also enjoyed collecting, taking pride in carefully gathered treasures that reflected a curious and thoughtful nature. One special place held close to Scott’s heart was Millbrook Village at the Delaware Water Gap, where history, nature, and quiet reflection came together. Scott was also took great care and affection for dogs, throughout his life he rescued several canine companions.

Scott was predeceased by his parents, Dewey and Marguerite (Ungvare) Dutton; his brothers, Dwayne Dutton and James Dutton and his biological father, Robert Stevens. Scott is survived by his aunt, Elizabeth Ungvare-Cassimore; his cousins, Gary Ungvare (Stephanie), Sharon Groover (Paul), Barbara Del Polito, Jan Lyons and Robbin Cassimore-Gress; his niece and nephews, Stephen Del Polito, Calum Groover and Carli Groover; his long-time friends, Will and Karen Bullivant; his former wife, Jeanine Dehart and many other cousins, nieces and nephews.

All services will be held in the spring of 2026.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution contributions may be made out to Huntington’s Disease Society of America, N.J. Chapter, PO Box 268, Ridgewood, NJ 07451 and Millbrook Village, 1978 River Road, Bushkill, PA 18324. Condolences may be offered to the family below.