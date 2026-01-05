Susan Marie Mandara (née Faller), 77, of Byram Township, N.J., passed away on Aug. 12, 2025, surrounded by her loving family, leaving them heartbroken yet comforted knowing she is once again reunited with her beloved husband of 55 years, William J. Mandara, who passed away just four months earlier.

Born to Emil Michael Faller and Adelaide P. Faller (née Fritz), Sue grew up in New Milford, N.J., and graduated from New Milford High School in 1966. She was the devoted mother of Michele Krayem and Tammy Mandara, and cherished mother-in-law to Tim and Brian. She adored her role as “Granny” to Rayelle, Colden, Matthew, Melissa, and Genevieve, and was a proud great-grandmother to Kali. She was the loving sister of Michael and Christine Faller, and sister-in-law to Joe and Phyllis Mandara. She will also be deeply missed by the many who were blessed to call her cousin and aunt.Sue began her professional life as an Executive Secretary for McKinsey & Company in New York City before stepping away in 1970 to raise her daughters—her greatest joy. She was deeply involved in their lives, volunteering at their school and supporting them in countless ways. Once her children were older, she returned to the workforce at Information Resources, a market research company, where she managed a small team for nearly three decades. She loved her work, but retirement brought her another passion: crafting. Whether sewing, painting, or creating seasonal wreaths, she delighted in making beautiful things with her hands, often sharing her creations with family, friends, and customers.Sue’s warmth, creativity, and unwavering love for her family will be deeply missed by all who knew her.