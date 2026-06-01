Walter John Kazeka was born on July 12, 1931, and died on May 16, 2026, at the age of 94. He grew up in Holyoke, Mass., and carried with him a deep sense of self-reliance and purpose throughout a long life marked by learning, service, and steady devotion to others. He lived in Sparta, N.J., and remained staunchly independent living autonomously until the age of 94.

Walter John was the son of Mary Wolcheck of Springfield, Mass.(previously Mary Siniawski). He pursued advanced study with seriousness and discipline, earning a master’s degree in Russian and History, an education that reflected his sharp intellect and enduring respect for knowledge.

From 1954 to 1956, Walter John served in the Army. In the years that followed, he devoted himself to education, teaching at Notre Dame College of Staten Island in the 1960s and 1970s and later serving as Headmaster of Hillcrest School in Hartsdale, New York. He cherished these years and shared many memories of them. Through measured words and thoughtful guidance, he shaped many students’ lives, forged lifelong friendships, and left an imprint that extended well beyond the classroom.

Outside of his professional life, Walter John brought the same discernment and keen mind to his interests. As a hobby, he dealt in antiques and coins and was a regular on the antique show circuit from the 1970s through the early 1990s in New England and the Northeast. Those who knew him well recognized not only his expertise, but also his razor-sharp wit and the generosity he extended in conversation and counsel.

In retirement, Walter John continued to work in New Jersey at Jack LaLane, Major League Fitness, Global Crossing, and Novartis. He also volunteered for Hospice for many years, offering steady presence and compassion in service to others. Over time, he made dear friends throughout his many years who became “family,” and he became a “Papa” to many younger people who benefited from his wisdom and advice, always delivered with care, and with words used judiciously.

Walter John will be cremated, and his ashes will be placed with his mother at Oak Grove Cemetery in Springfield, Mass. He is remembered with respect and gratitude by all who were fortunate to learn from him, work alongside him, and call him friend.