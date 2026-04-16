Local Realtors, environmental groups plan tree planting at Culver Brook Preserve

Jeannette Burke and Julie Fox of Burke | Fox HomeGround-Realty Executives are collaborating with the Wallkill River Watershed Management Group and the Greater Culver Lake Watershed Foundation to organize the event, scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, at the Culver Brook Preserve.

Volunteers can participate in one of two shifts, from 9:30 a.m. to noon or from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Organizers said community members of all ages are encouraged to attend.

The initiative is part of a broader floodplain reforestation effort designed to strengthen ecosystems and protect waterways, including the Wallkill River watershed. Floodplain forests act as natural buffers by absorbing stormwater, reducing flooding and filtering pollutants before they enter streams and lakes.

Organizers said planting native trees helps stabilize soil, prevent erosion and improve groundwater recharge, while also creating habitat for birds, pollinators and other wildlife.

“Planting trees is one of the simplest yet most powerful ways we can give back to our environment,” Burke said. “These efforts not only beautify our community but also help protect our water resources for generations to come.”

Fox said the event offers a hands-on way for residents to make a lasting impact.

“We’re excited to bring the community together for a project that makes a real difference,” Fox said.

Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable outdoor clothing and sturdy footwear. Tools and guidance will be provided on-site.