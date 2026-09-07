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Pikul Thai offers authentic Thai cuisine in Newton
Newton. Pikul Thai, a family-owned and operated restaurant at 51 Ryerson Ave., recently held a ribbon cutting. The restaurant offers Thai cuisine, including seafood, chicken and beef dishes, lunch specials and vegetarian options. The restaurant is BYOB and is open daily. For reservations, call 862-822-6669.
Newton
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| 07 Sep 2026 | 01:19
Pikul Thai, a family-owned and operated restaurant at 51 Ryerson Ave., recently held a ribbon cutting. The restaurant offers Thai cuisine, including seafood, chicken and beef dishes, lunch specials and vegetarian options.
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