x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Business

Pikul Thai offers authentic Thai cuisine in Newton

Newton. Pikul Thai, a family-owned and operated restaurant at 51 Ryerson Ave., recently held a ribbon cutting. The restaurant offers Thai cuisine, including seafood, chicken and beef dishes, lunch specials and vegetarian options. The restaurant is BYOB and is open daily. For reservations, call 862-822-6669.

Newton /
| 07 Sep 2026 | 01:19
    Pikul Thai, a family-owned and operated restaurant at 51 Ryerson Ave., recently held a ribbon cutting. The restaurant offers Thai cuisine, including seafood, chicken and beef dishes, lunch specials and vegetarian options.
    Pikul Thai, a family-owned and operated restaurant at 51 Ryerson Ave., recently held a ribbon cutting. The restaurant offers Thai cuisine, including seafood, chicken and beef dishes, lunch specials and vegetarian options. ( Photo submitted)