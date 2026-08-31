The Vinyl Chapter to celebrate grand opening with five days of events

The Vinyl Chapter, a new record store at 221 Spring St. in Newton, will celebrate its grand opening Sept. 3-7 with five days of special events, live music, author appearances and fundraisers.

The celebration will include a number of promotions and activities, including a new loyalty card program, free goodie bags while supplies last and a fundraiser for Ginnie’s House Children’s Advocacy Center. Ten percent of sales throughout the weekend will be donated to the organization.

On Thursday, Sept. 3, customers can participate in Stuff-a-Tote. Shoppers can purchase a store-branded tote for $25 and fill it with up to seven albums from designated crates. Purchases will be entered into a drawing for a Weird NJ goodie bag.

Friday, Sept. 4, will feature a You Play DJ event, allowing customers to bring an album to play in the store. Participants will be entered into a drawing for a vinyl record valued at up to $25. A Ladies Night promotion will offer free Jersey Girl chocolate with purchases from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Sept. 5 Pink Floyd Pregame will feature a free Pink Floyd sticker with purchases and live music by Sidny from 6 to 8 p.m. Customers who show tickets to The Machine’s performance at the Newton Theatre will receive 10% off their purchases.

Sunday, Sept. 6, will feature a Come As You Are event centered on Nirvana and 1990s alternative music.

Kelly Catlin, author of “Kurt Cobain Forever in Bloom,” will hold a meet-and-greet from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by live Nirvana and 1990s alternative covers from 3 to 4 p.m. Catlin will participate in a question-and-answer session at 4 p.m.

The event also will include Kurt Cobain poster sales benefiting Ginnie’s House and a food drive. Customers who donate nonperishable food items or make a purchase will receive a free Nirvana sticker.

The celebration will conclude Monday, Sept. 7, with FramptonPalooza, featuring Peter Frampton music throughout the day and an auction of a Stratocaster electric guitar signed by Frampton.

The guitar, which has an estimated value of $3,500, includes a letter of authenticity and a display photograph. Bidding starts at $950, with half of the proceeds benefiting Life with Joy. Bids will be accepted online and in person, and the winning bidder must pick up the guitar in person.