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The Vinyl Chapter to celebrate grand opening with five days of events

Newton. Newton record store The Vinyl Chapter will celebrate its grand opening Sept. 3-7 with special events, live music, author appearances and fundraisers benefiting local organizations.

Newton Theatre /
| 31 Aug 2026 | 02:39
    The Vinyl Chapter is shown from the outside.
    The Vinyl Chapter is shown from the outside. ( Photo submitted)

The Vinyl Chapter, a new record store at 221 Spring St. in Newton, will celebrate its grand opening Sept. 3-7 with five days of special events, live music, author appearances and fundraisers.

The celebration will include a number of promotions and activities, including a new loyalty card program, free goodie bags while supplies last and a fundraiser for Ginnie’s House Children’s Advocacy Center. Ten percent of sales throughout the weekend will be donated to the organization.

On Thursday, Sept. 3, customers can participate in Stuff-a-Tote. Shoppers can purchase a store-branded tote for $25 and fill it with up to seven albums from designated crates. Purchases will be entered into a drawing for a Weird NJ goodie bag.

Friday, Sept. 4, will feature a You Play DJ event, allowing customers to bring an album to play in the store. Participants will be entered into a drawing for a vinyl record valued at up to $25. A Ladies Night promotion will offer free Jersey Girl chocolate with purchases from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Sept. 5 Pink Floyd Pregame will feature a free Pink Floyd sticker with purchases and live music by Sidny from 6 to 8 p.m. Customers who show tickets to The Machine’s performance at the Newton Theatre will receive 10% off their purchases.

Sunday, Sept. 6, will feature a Come As You Are event centered on Nirvana and 1990s alternative music.

Kelly Catlin, author of “Kurt Cobain Forever in Bloom,” will hold a meet-and-greet from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by live Nirvana and 1990s alternative covers from 3 to 4 p.m. Catlin will participate in a question-and-answer session at 4 p.m.

The event also will include Kurt Cobain poster sales benefiting Ginnie’s House and a food drive. Customers who donate nonperishable food items or make a purchase will receive a free Nirvana sticker.

The celebration will conclude Monday, Sept. 7, with FramptonPalooza, featuring Peter Frampton music throughout the day and an auction of a Stratocaster electric guitar signed by Frampton.

The guitar, which has an estimated value of $3,500, includes a letter of authenticity and a display photograph. Bidding starts at $950, with half of the proceeds benefiting Life with Joy. Bids will be accepted online and in person, and the winning bidder must pick up the guitar in person.

The Vinyl Chapter is located on Spring Street across from the Newton Theatre. The store’s social media accounts can be found under @thevinylchapternj.