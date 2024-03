Newton High School Theatre will present “The Addams Family” musical March 22-24.

The musical, which ran on Broadway in 2010 and 2011, is based on the comics by Charles Addams. Those also inspired a television show broadcast in 1964 and 1965, movies produced in the 1990s, and other media.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at nhs.booktix.net or at the door.