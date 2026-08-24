Andover Borough Fire Department marks 100 years of service

For 100 years, the Andover Borough Fire Department has responded to emergencies throughout the community, providing fire suppression, rescue services and public safety education.

“For 100 years, our firefighters have answered the call — day or night, rain or shine — putting the safety of our neighbors first,” said Jessie Casella, chief of the Andover Borough Fire Department. “This anniversary is not just about our history, but about the people — our firefighters, volunteers and community — who make it possible.”

The department’s origins date to 1925, when the Presbyterian Manse, built in 1876 and occupied by the family of the Rev. Edwin Bronson, burned to the ground. The fire prompted local residents to establish organized fire protection for the borough.

In early 1926, residents purchased a pumper and hose carrier mounted on a Ford truck chassis. A group of residents gathered and formed the Andover Borough Fire Department, with nearly every able-bodied man in the community becoming involved.

William H. Kern, a borough resident and chief of the Jersey City Fire Department at the time, assisted the new department with training and instruction. E.D. Hill was selected as the department’s first fire chief.

The department has operated from several locations over the past century. Its first firehouse was behind Town Hall. The second was in the building that now houses Ill Gusto Pizza Restaurant. The department eventually moved to its current firehouse, where it remains today.

In 1932, the department joined the New Jersey Firemen’s Association, further connecting it with the state’s firefighting community.

Today, the department continues to rely on volunteers to protect lives and property while serving the community with professionalism, courage and compassion.

The centennial provides an opportunity to recognize the firefighters and volunteers who built the department, remember those who served before them and honor the current members who continue its tradition of service.

As the Andover Borough Fire Department begins its second century, its mission remains rooted in the same commitment that brought residents together in 1926: being there when the community needs help.