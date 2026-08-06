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National Night Out brings community, first responders together

Newton. Residents gathered Aug. 4 for National Night Out, an annual event promoting community partnerships with law enforcement and first responders.

Newton /
| 06 Aug 2026 | 03:45
    Dianna and Annalise Zito of Newton paint rocks.
    Dianna and Annalise Zito of Newton paint rocks. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Captains of Leisure provided music.
    Captains of Leisure provided music. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Kim Williams, Helen and Claire Humbert, Alyssa Armstrong, Meghan Griffin and Carrie Lamber of Newton Animal Control pose for a photo.
    Kim Williams, Helen and Claire Humbert, Alyssa Armstrong, Meghan Griffin and Carrie Lamber of Newton Animal Control pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Lt. Jared Zappa, Det. Erik Soroka, Det. Sgt. Judy Torres, Sgt. Garrett Armstrong, Det. Peter Vex and Lt. Russell Post of the Newton Police Dept. pose for a photo.
    Lt. Jared Zappa, Det. Erik Soroka, Det. Sgt. Judy Torres, Sgt. Garrett Armstrong, Det. Peter Vex and Lt. Russell Post of the Newton Police Dept. pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Raelynn Pier, a niece of Gunnar J. Bigley, who died in his 20s and wanted to become a police officer. His foundation donated over $34,000 to the police department to expand the drone program.
    Raelynn Pier, a niece of Gunnar J. Bigley, who died in his 20s and wanted to become a police officer. His foundation donated over $34,000 to the police department to expand the drone program. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Pam Fletcher, Maureen Cuff and Madeline Otte of the Town of Newton Recreation and Senior Services Dept. pose for a photo.
    Pam Fletcher, Maureen Cuff and Madeline Otte of the Town of Newton Recreation and Senior Services Dept. pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

Residents joined local first responders Aug. 4 for National Night Out, the annual nationwide event designed to strengthen relationships between communities and public safety agencies.

Police officers, firefighters, emergency medical personnel, sheriff’s officers and representatives from other law enforcement agencies were on hand to meet with residents, answer questions and provide information about public safety services in an informal setting.

The event featured K-9 demonstrations, patrol vehicles, emergency equipment displays, a drone demonstration and a helicopter landing. Families also enjoyed games, bounce houses, children’s activities, live music and community safety education.

National Night Out is held each year on the first Tuesday in August to promote crime prevention, neighborhood engagement and partnerships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.