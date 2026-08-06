National Night Out brings community, first responders together

Residents joined local first responders Aug. 4 for National Night Out, the annual nationwide event designed to strengthen relationships between communities and public safety agencies.

Police officers, firefighters, emergency medical personnel, sheriff’s officers and representatives from other law enforcement agencies were on hand to meet with residents, answer questions and provide information about public safety services in an informal setting.

The event featured K-9 demonstrations, patrol vehicles, emergency equipment displays, a drone demonstration and a helicopter landing. Families also enjoyed games, bounce houses, children’s activities, live music and community safety education.

National Night Out is held each year on the first Tuesday in August to promote crime prevention, neighborhood engagement and partnerships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.