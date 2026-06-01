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Funeral home honors public servants
Newton. The 2nd annual “Honoring Our Heroes” Public Servants Appreciation Day BBQ was held May 27, 2026, in Newton and hosted by Smith McCracken Funeral Home, Wood Funeral Home and Goble Funeral Home to recognize and thank local first responders and public servants.
maria kovic
Sussex County
/
| 01 Jun 2026 | 04:14
Sparta and Newton police officers pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Sussex County sheriff's deputies pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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