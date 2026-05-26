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Memorial Day ceremony held in Newton

Newton. The Newton VFW Post 5360 hosted a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday.

Newton /
| 26 May 2026 | 08:50
    Veterans Jamie Shrope, Joseph Moaco, Commander Franklin Smith, Tom Armstrong and Greg Vough, all of VFW Post 5360 pose for a photo.
    Veterans Jamie Shrope, Joseph Moaco, Commander Franklin Smith, Tom Armstrong and Greg Vough, all of VFW Post 5360 pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Major Cyle Alden, a native of Summerville speaks during the ceremony.
    Major Cyle Alden, a native of Summerville speaks during the ceremony. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    The Newton High School band performs.
    The Newton High School band performs. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)