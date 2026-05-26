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Memorial Day ceremony held in Newton
Newton. The Newton VFW Post 5360 hosted a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday.
maria kovic
Newton
/
| 26 May 2026 | 08:50
Veterans Jamie Shrope, Joseph Moaco, Commander Franklin Smith, Tom Armstrong and Greg Vough, all of VFW Post 5360 pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Major Cyle Alden, a native of Summerville speaks during the ceremony.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
The Newton High School band performs.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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Jullie Willis and Nicole Malcolm, both of Green Township, pose for a photo.
(
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Newton juniors host bingo, tricky tray
Schoalrship winners, Jane DeEsch of Greeley,Pa., Liz Ervey of Allamuchy and Lisa McKenzie of Sparta are shown with organizer Judge Loraine Parker, right.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Scholarships given through 100 Woman Project
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