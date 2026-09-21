Andover, Newton residents face off in Battle of the Towns trivia

Friendly competition filled the Hillside Barn on Friday, Sept. 18, as residents from Andover Township and Newton gathered for the “Andover vs. Newton Battle of the Towns Trivia Challenge.”

Participants formed teams and put their knowledge to the test across a variety of trivia topics, all while competing for prizes and, perhaps most importantly, bragging rights for their town.

The event was organized through Newton Recreation, which encouraged residents to gather their smartest friends, neighbors and family members and represent their community in the town-versus-town challenge.

The Battle of the Towns Trivia Challenge was part of the area’s ongoing efforts to bring local residents together through fun and community-centered activities.