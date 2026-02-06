Benny’s Bodega opens permanent home in Augusta

What began as a small effort to help struggling families has grown into a countywide nonprofit serving more than 2,000 people each month, as Benny’s Bodega opened its permanent home Feb. 2 at 5 Plains Road.

Founded in 2019 by Benjamin Davey, a licensed clinical social worker who has worked 19 years with New Jersey’s Division of Child Protection and Permanency, the organization was created to support working families who earn too much to qualify for assistance but still struggle to meet basic needs.

Davey said his work exposed him to repeated gaps in the social safety net, often prompting him to personally provide food, clothing and essentials. Those efforts eventually evolved into a small supply pantry inside his workplace, where coworkers could discreetly gather items for families.

As donations grew, supplies quickly outpaced the office space and spread into the Davey family home. Davey and his wife, Heather, formalized the effort into a nonprofit in June 2019.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the couple and their two young children began delivering food and supplies directly to families during lockdown. In early 2021, Benny’s Bodega opened its first storefront in Andover, operating out of a third-floor walk-up with the help of volunteers. The organization later relocated to Spring Street in Newton, where it expanded programs and volunteer support.

Today, Benny’s Bodega relies on 60 to 80 volunteers and operates entirely on community donations, with no government funding.

The new Augusta location, formerly the Karen Ann Quinlan Bereavement Center, provides expanded space and resources. Davey said the purchase and transition were made possible through broad community support from local businesses and professionals.

Benny’s Bodega offers what organizers describe as a stigma-free, open shopping experience, allowing families, seniors and veterans to select food and household necessities at no cost in a store-like setting.

Davey credited the organization’s growth to its volunteers.

“It was my idea and my name is on the sign, but this is truly a team effort,” he said. “Our volunteers are incredible.”

Heather Davey said the nonprofit has become a hub for people committed to helping others.

“What started as Ben’s big heart has become a place where like-minded people come together,” she said.

More information about services or volunteer opportunities is available on the organization’s website.