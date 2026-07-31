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Branchville author signs copies of new book at Black Dog Books

Lafayette. Branchville author and historian Bill Bathgate recently discussed and signed copies of his new book, Chasing Deja Vu: An Exploration of Faith and Science, at Black Dog Books.

Lafayette /
| 31 Jul 2026 | 03:55
    <b>Pictured, from left, are author William Bathgate and book signing attendees Debbie Anderson and Mickey Thomas.</b>
    Pictured, from left, are author William Bathgate and book signing attendees Debbie Anderson and Mickey Thomas. ( Photo submitted)
    <b>Branchville author William Bathgate poses for a photo.</b>
    Branchville author William Bathgate poses for a photo. ( Photo submitted)

Branchville author and historian Bill Bathgate recently visited Black Dog Books to sign copies of his new book, Chasing Deja Vu: An Exploration of Faith and Science.

Bathgate met with readers and bookstore patrons to discuss the book’s exploration of the relationship between Christian scripture and scientific theory.

”It was a great experience to have conversations about the book and its implications for the afterlife with so many people,” Bathgate said. “I’m looking forward to being a part of Black Dog Books’ Local Author Fair this fall.”

In addition to Chasing Deja Vu, Bathgate is co-author of The Unforgotten Man: The Poems, Sermons, and Letters of George W. Lloyd. Both books are published by Outskirts Press.

Bathgate is a co-founder of the Branchville Borough Historical Society.