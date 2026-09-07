Byram Fest returns with food, music and fireworks

C.O. Johnson Park on Sunday, Sept. 6, hosted Byram Fest 2026, a free community celebration featuring food, live music, rides, activities and fireworks.

The event originally was scheduled for August but was postponed because of weather. Organizers have rescheduled the celebration with the entertainment, rides, food trucks and fireworks that had been planned.

Local food trucks will offer a variety of options throughout the evening, while live music and family-friendly entertainment will provide activities for visitors of all ages.

Children and families can enjoy inflatable rides and other activities. Local community organizations also will participate, including the Environmental Commission, which will provide information about watershed and lake health.

The evening will conclude with a fireworks display.