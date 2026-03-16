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Byram hosts Polar Plunge

Byram. Residents turned out on March 15 to brave the weather for the annual Polar Plunge event.

Byram /
| 16 Mar 2026 | 01:27
    Swimmers go into the water during the Polar Plunge
    Swimmers go into the water during the Polar Plunge ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Asher Rubenstein of Byram warms up after taking the Polar Plunge
    Asher Rubenstein of Byram warms up after taking the Polar Plunge ( Photo: Maria Kovic)