County forms film commission to attract entertainment industry

The Sussex County Board of County Commissioners has created a film commission aimed at positioning the county as a hub for creative industries and economic growth. The commission brings together nationally recognized creatives, industry veterans and civic leaders to guide the county’s film ecosystem. “The creation of the Sussex County Film Commission marks an exciting moment for our region,” Commissioner Director Chris Carney said in a Nov. 12 press release. “This group brings a tremendous depth of industry knowledge and community connection that will ensure we are ready to participate in New Jersey’s expanding film economy.” Early goals for the commission include achieving county-wide certification under the Film Ready New Jersey program, building on initiatives by municipalities such as Sparta and Newton. Working with local governments, Sussex County Community College and industry partners, the commission aims to attract productions, create jobs and expand creative opportunities for residents and businesses.

Lauren Magura, Wantage

Magura is a film producer, content creator and media executive who has contributed to campaigns for global franchises including Jurassic Park, Fast & Furious, Minions and Pitch Perfect. She has produced projects across multiple mediums, including the podcast series Visitations hosted by Daniel Noah and Elijah Wood, and the animated feature Saurus City starring Dennis Quaid, Emma Roberts, Ron Perlman and Tim Meadows. She is also the creator and executive producer of the YouTube Kids series Coach Jess, filmed in Sussex County. Magura co-founded BarnLight Studios, focusing on regional economic development and workforce partnerships tied to film production.

Robert B. Nicholson, Sparta

Nicholson is a former president and CEO of Eastern Propane Corporation and a former member of the Lakeland Bancorp board of directors. A lifelong Sussex County resident and recognized as Sparta’s Outstanding Citizen, he brings experience in corporate governance, regional economics and public service, grounding the commission’s work in long-term economic stewardship.

Dale Resteghini, Augusta

Resteghini is a nationally acclaimed filmmaker and founder of Raging Nation Films, launched in 1996 with his wife and creative partner, Kim Resteghini. He has directed more than 1,000 music videos for artists including Guns N’ Roses, Pitbull and Wu-Tang Clan. Resteghini brings decades of production expertise and industry relationships, with a slate of new projects, including a sci-fi thriller set to film in Sussex County.

Cassidy Catanzaro, Sparta

Catanzaro is a nationally recognized recording artist, writer and media creator. Formerly the lead singer of Atlantic Records’ Antigone Rising, she opened for acts including The Rolling Stones, Aerosmith and Dave Matthews Band. She also works as a creative mentor and educator, developing talent and producing original media while promoting community engagement.

James Santonastaso, Wantage

Santonastaso is a business leader and community advocate with a history of public service in education, youth programs and county initiatives. He serves on the board of trustees for Sussex County Community College, providing insight into regional workforce development and educational partnerships that support film and media growth.