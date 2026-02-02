DAR chapter to honor local volunteers, student leaders

The Chinkchewunska Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host its 30th annual community awards luncheon at noon Feb. 28 at the Farmstead Golf and Country Club in Lafayette.

The event is open to the public, and advance tickets are required by Feb. 13.

The chapter presents annual awards to individuals and organizations in Sussex County that meet standards set by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

This year’s Community Service Award will be presented to Harvest House, a Sussex Borough nonprofit that has provided weekday meals for residents in need for 25 years. The organization serves 40 to 60 lunches daily and operates through donations from local businesses and residents.

The DAR Youth Leadership Medal will be awarded to Bryce Yanoff of High Point Regional High School. The medal recognizes one student per school for honor, service, courage and leadership. Yanoff serves as treasurer of the student council and is active in academics, clubs and community service.

The Hannah White Arnett Medal will be presented to Fortunato “Fred” Scimeca, a member of the Col. John Rosenkrans Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. The award recognizes support of the DAR’s mission of historic preservation, education and patriotism. Scimeca has assisted with the chapter’s America 250 project, helping identify and restore Revolutionary War veteran graves at cemeteries across the county.

The Historic Preservation Recognition Award will honor the Lafayette Center Preservation Foundation, a volunteer nonprofit that maintains Lafayette Cemetery, helped establish the Lafayette Historic District and restored the circa-1839 Lublum-Mabee House, now a public museum.

The Ramsey Cooper Memorial Award will be presented to Clara Eastby of the Lost Art Lacers for her support of the chapter and the Elias VanBunschoten Museum. Eastby has demonstrated lace-making at the chapter’s annual Christmas in July event for nearly 30 years and has been president of the Lost Art Lacers since November 2024.

Tickets may be purchased by contacting the chapter by email. Information about the event is available through the organization.