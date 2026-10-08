Gottheimer hears New Jersey farmers’ concerns, unveils freeze relief legislation

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer met with farmers from New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District to discuss rising operating costs, crop losses and other challenges facing the state’s agricultural industry while outlining his priorities for the next Farm Bill.

During the roundtable, Gottheimer announced the Farmer Recovery Opportunity and Support for Temperatures (FROST) Relief Act, legislation intended to help farmers recover from an April freeze that caused an estimated $300 million in agricultural losses across multiple states.

The freeze struck as crops were budding and blooming, damaging peaches, cherries, apples, strawberries, blueberries and other specialty crops. New Jersey is among the nation’s top 10 specialty crop-producing states, and the 5th District is home to more than 1,000 farms.

Gottheimer said existing crop insurance programs do not adequately address freeze risks for some specialty crop growers.

The FROST Relief Act would establish a block grant program for farmers in 13 states affected by the freeze, including New Jersey. The funding would be distributed through the states to help farmers recover their losses.

Gottheimer also highlighted the TEMP Act, which would direct federal crop insurance officials to develop an affordable, temperature-based policy covering freeze and cold-weather losses for specialty crop growers.

Farmers at the roundtable raised concerns about rising diesel, fertilizer and equipment costs, low dairy prices, fewer farms, declining access to cooperative plants and meat processing facilities, and a shrinking pool of milk haulers.

The delayed Farm Bill also remains a concern. The legislation, last enacted in 2018, has been extended repeatedly, leaving farmers with uncertainty as they plan planting seasons, equipment purchases and hiring.

“The question for Washington is whether they’re doing everything they can for you,” Gottheimer said. “And right now, the clearest test of that is the Farm Bill.”

Gottheimer outlined several priorities for the legislation, including increased support for specialty crops, dairy farmers and agritourism.

He also supports expanding the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, combating invasive species such as the spotted lanternfly, investing in meat and poultry processing facilities and improving affordable broadband access in rural communities.

Other priorities include ending the hiring freeze at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency to speed up loans and assistance, and restoring federal funding for local food programs.

Gottheimer said cuts to the Local Food for Schools and Local Food Purchase Assistance programs cost New Jersey $26 million in commitments that would have supported 46 local farms and food producers, including 11 in the 5th District.

He also reiterated his support for dairy farmers, noting that he backed legislation allowing whole milk in schools. The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act was signed into law in January.

Additional initiatives include expanding rural eligibility for federal broadband and infrastructure programs, addressing concerns about proposed changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and supporting youth agricultural programs such as 4-H.

Gottheimer was joined by New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Ed Wengryn, state Sen. Parker Space, Sussex County commissioners and representatives of the New Jersey Farm Bureau, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, county agriculture boards and local farms.

Participating farmers included Rich Byma of By-Acre Holsteins, Phil and Keri Brodhecker of Brodhecker Farms, Jason Swarts of Deckertown Holsteins and Pete Southway of Springhouse Creamery.