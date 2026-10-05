Green Hills School to host annual Veterans Day program

Green Hills School will host its annual Salute to Veterans program at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the school, 69 Mackerley Road, Newton.

All veterans are invited to attend the program, which will feature students singing, reading original essays and poetry, and leading the event.

Military vehicles are also expected to be on display.

A luncheon sponsored by the school’s PTA will be provided for veterans immediately following the program. Veterans planning to attend the luncheon are asked to RSVP by Oct. 30 to Sarah Pittenger at spittenger@greenhills.org.