Healthy Living Festival offers free screenings

The Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services Division of Senior Services, Newton Medical Center and United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen will host the 17th Annual Healthy Living Festival from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.

The free event will be held at United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen, 200 Bristol Glen Drive, Newton, and will feature health screenings and educational presentations from various health care providers.

Each informational presentation will last 15 minutes and will be repeated throughout the day, giving participants opportunities to learn about health and wellness topics and services available in the community.

A continental breakfast and buffet lunch will be provided to participants who complete at least one-third of the available screenings and presentations.

Pre-registration is required to attend the buffet lunch. For more information or to register, contact the Sussex County Division of Senior Services at 973-579-0555, ext. 1135, or rgerow@sussex.nj.us.