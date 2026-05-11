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Hudson Farm Charity Hike raises $26,000 for local nonprofits

Andover. The Hudson Farm Club’s annual Byram Charity Hike on May 9 attracted about 550 hikers and raised $26,000 to support local emergency services, schools and youth programs.

Byram /
| 11 May 2026 | 03:42
    The Byram Fire Dept. did the cooking.
    The Byram Fire Dept. did the cooking. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Jackie, William and Bill Staub of Byram pose for a photo.
    Jackie, William and Bill Staub of Byram pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

The Hudson Farm Club hosted its annual Byram Charity Hike from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 270 Stanhope-Sparta Road.

The event gave participants exclusive access to the club’s scenic mountainous trails while raising funds for local organizations, including emergency services, school groups and youth programs.

Approximately 550 people participated in the hike, which included a scenic trail walk, a complimentary lunch and a gift provided by the Hudson Farm Club.

Organizers said the event raised $26,000 for local charities and expressed hope for continued participation next year.