Joey ‘JoeVeg’ Luchetti dinner raises funds for veterans

The Joey “JoeVeg” Luchetti Memorial Dinner was held Sept. 26 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, continuing a fundraiser established in memory of Luchetti, who died in a car accident May 31, 2024.

Luchetti was passionate about helping others, particularly veterans. At the time of his death, he and his motorcycle riding group, the Band of Brothers, were planning their annual fall fundraiser.

In 2024, members of the Band of Brothers unanimously agreed to rename the annual fundraiser the Joey “JoeVeg” Luchetti Memorial Dinner in honor of Luchetti and his work organizing previous fundraisers.

Before his death, Luchetti and the Band of Brothers had invited members of American Legion Post 86 and the Sons of American Legion Post 86 to join the planning committee.

The fundraiser raised $30,000 in both 2024 and 2025, with Tunnel to Towers receiving the proceeds both years.

The 2026 event again raised money for Tunnel to Towers, as well as Disabled American Veterans.