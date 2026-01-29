Kean secures $1.24M federal grant for Byram police headquarters renovation

U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr., R-N.J., announced that he has secured $1,237,500 in federal funding for a renovation of the Byram Township Police Department headquarters through the FY2026 Community Project Funding process.

The funding will be used to convert an existing 4,500-square-foot office building into a modern police headquarters. For decades, Byram Township police officers have worked out of mobile construction trailers dating to the 1970s.

“I am honored to deliver this $1.2 million grant that will finally give Byram’s police the proper headquarters they deserve,” Kean said. “This funding will equip them with the facilities they need to effectively protect and serve the community.”

Byram Mayor Alex Rubenstein thanked Kean for his support throughout the process, saying the grant will advance public safety priorities in the township.

“This federal grant is not only an investment in public safety, but also a fiscally responsible decision for taxpayers,” said Chief Thomas Dellicker of the Byram Township Police Department. He said the funding will help provide officers with modern and functional facilities while limiting additional financial strain on residents.

Sussex County Sheriff Michael Strada said the upgraded headquarters will support officers in carrying out their public safety mission, while Assemblyman Michael Inganamort said the funding will finally address a long-standing need for a permanent police facility.

Byram Councilwoman Cris Franco said the township has been pursuing the project since 2018 and expressed gratitude for the funding that will allow it to move forward.