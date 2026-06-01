x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Lenape Valley student crowned Miss Andover

Andover. Sadie Fagerlin, a Lenape Valley Regional High School student, was crowned as Miss Andover 2026, and is active in fashion, community service, art, field hockey and softball.

Andover /
| 01 Jun 2026 | 04:31
    Miss Andover 2025 Chesney Walsh puts the sash on Miss Andover 2026 Sadie Fagerlin.
    Miss Andover 2025 Chesney Walsh puts the sash on Miss Andover 2026 Sadie Fagerlin. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)