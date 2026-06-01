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Lenape Valley student crowned Miss Andover
Andover. Sadie Fagerlin, a Lenape Valley Regional High School student, was crowned as Miss Andover 2026, and is active in fashion, community service, art, field hockey and softball.
maria kovic
Andover
/
| 01 Jun 2026 | 04:31
Miss Andover 2025 Chesney Walsh puts the sash on Miss Andover 2026 Sadie Fagerlin.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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(
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