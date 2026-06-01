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Lenape Valley Regional High School celebrates student arts

Stanhope. Lenape Valley Regional High School held its first LVR Gala featuring a student art exhibition and paper dress fashion show to showcase student creativity and raise scholarship funds.

Stanhope /
| 01 Jun 2026 | 04:24
    Mariana Akerman points at her artwork.
    Mariana Akerman points at her artwork. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Mariana Akerman poses in a dress she designed.
    Mariana Akerman poses in a dress she designed. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Sydney, Jennifer, and Charlotte Herold, all of Stanhope, look at art.
    Sydney, Jennifer, and Charlotte Herold, all of Stanhope, look at art. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Jessica Brennan of Stanhope stands in front of a table.
    Jessica Brennan of Stanhope stands in front of a table. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

Lenape Valley Regional High School hosted its inaugural LVR Gala, an evening event celebrating student creativity through a visual art exhibition and a paper dress fashion show.

Organized by the school’s art and music departments, the event highlighted student talent across visual arts, performing arts and fashion design while bringing the school community together in support of the arts.

The gala also served as a fundraiser for the Faculty for the Arts Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to graduating seniors pursuing continued education in the arts.

School officials said the event was designed to showcase student achievement while supporting future artists through scholarship opportunities.