Lenape Valley Regional High School celebrates student arts

Lenape Valley Regional High School hosted its inaugural LVR Gala, an evening event celebrating student creativity through a visual art exhibition and a paper dress fashion show.

Organized by the school’s art and music departments, the event highlighted student talent across visual arts, performing arts and fashion design while bringing the school community together in support of the arts.

The gala also served as a fundraiser for the Faculty for the Arts Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to graduating seniors pursuing continued education in the arts.

School officials said the event was designed to showcase student achievement while supporting future artists through scholarship opportunities.