Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Liberty Towers hosts spring senior social
Newton. Liberty Towers held a Spring Senior Social on April 2.
maria kovic
Newton
/
| 03 Apr 2026 | 02:02
Eileen Ward of Newton holds a craft she's working.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Doris Szilasie, Tina Williams and Deborah Bleakley from Newton pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Deborah Bleakley
2
Doris Szilasie
3
liberty towers
4
maria kovic
5
Newton
6
Spring social
7
Tina Williams
RELATED NEWS
Julie Clantson of Newton, Kory Loyola of High Point Regional High School and Jessica Musilli of the Sussex-Wantage Regional School District win awards.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Area educators honored
Jullie Willis and Nicole Malcolm, both of Green Township, pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Newton juniors host bingo, tricky tray
Guests line up to enter the tricky tray.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Lucky Loot tricky tray benefits Andover school district
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED