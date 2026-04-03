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Liberty Towers hosts spring senior social

Newton. Liberty Towers held a Spring Senior Social on April 2.

Newton /
| 03 Apr 2026 | 02:02
    Eileen Ward of Newton holds a craft she's working.
    Eileen Ward of Newton holds a craft she's working. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Doris Szilasie, Tina Williams and Deborah Bleakley from Newton pose for a photo.
    Doris Szilasie, Tina Williams and Deborah Bleakley from Newton pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)