Luchetti memorial dinner raises $30K for homeless veterans program

The second annual Joey “Joe Veg” Luchetti Memorial Dinner raised $30,000 for homeless veterans, organizers announced.

The October 2025 event, held at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, supports the northern New Jersey homeless veterans program operated by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. It marked the second consecutive year the fundraiser generated $30,000 for the program.

The dinner honors Joey Luchetti, remembered by organizers for his work supporting homeless veterans. The event was organized by the Newton American Legion Post 86 Veterans Foundation, the Band of Brothers and the Sons of the American Legion Post 86.

“The turnout and generosity were overwhelming,” said Lawrence W. Sampey, president of the Newton American Legion Post 86 Veterans Foundation. “Joey’s vision for helping our homeless veterans lives on through this event. We are proud to support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and their critical work. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to growing this event in future years to continue honoring Joey’s legacy.”

Proceeds benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s programs assisting homeless veterans and providing mortgage-free homes to families of fallen first responders and military personnel.

“We are incredibly grateful for the continued support from the Sussex County community,” said organizer Nancy Luchetti-Mettler, Luchetti’s sister. “This event is a perfect reflection of Joey’s heart for helping those in need, especially our veterans. We hope this annual dinner will continue to bring us together to support our heroes who may need a hand up, not just a handout.”

A ceremonial check presentation was held Jan. 14 at Newton American Legion Post 86. Organizers said Luchetti fundraising events have raised money for the foundation three times, including a 2024 memorial ride and the first annual dinner.

The third annual memorial dinner is scheduled for Sept. 26 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. Organizers said additional details will be announced.