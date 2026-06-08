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Miss Newton crowned during Newton Day celebration
Newton. Community members gathered on Spring Street on June 6 for Newton Day festivities, highlighted by the crowning of the new Miss Newton and a day of family-friendly activities, entertainment and local pride.
maria kovic
Newton
/
| 08 Jun 2026 | 04:25
Mary Riley, left, is Miss Newton 2026.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Little Missnewton is Ryana Marie Rivera
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Joseph and Robert Vanderhoff of Newton pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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