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Miss Newton crowned during Newton Day celebration

Newton. Community members gathered on Spring Street on June 6 for Newton Day festivities, highlighted by the crowning of the new Miss Newton and a day of family-friendly activities, entertainment and local pride.

Newton /
| 08 Jun 2026 | 04:25
    Mary Riley, left, is Miss Newton 2026.
    Mary Riley, left, is Miss Newton 2026. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Little Missnewton is Ryana Marie Rivera
    Little Missnewton is Ryana Marie Rivera ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Joseph and Robert Vanderhoff of Newton pose for a photo.
    Joseph and Robert Vanderhoff of Newton pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)