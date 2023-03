Newton High School will present “9 to 5” as its spring musical this week.

The show, based on the 1980 movie with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17 and Friday, March 18 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19.

For $15 tickets, go online to nhs.booktix.com

Senior citizens were invited to lunch and the show Sunday.