Newton fire department rescues trapped driver

The Newton Volunteer Fire Department rescued a driver involved in a three-car crash on Route 206 and Bristol Glen Drive last week, according to the department.

At 7:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 18, Newton Fire Captains 812 and 813, Ladder 2, and Squad 3 responded to the scene for a reported motor vehicle accident with entrapment.

“Upon arrival, crews conducted a size-up and confirmed a three-car motor vehicle accident involving three vehicles, two individuals – [one of whom] was still in their vehicle and was able to self-extricate and one who remained entrapped,” reads a Nov. 19 post on the Newtown Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page. “Although initial access to the entrapped individual appeared straightforward, further assessment determined that extrication tools were required. Crews utilized hydraulic tools to remove the driver’s side door to safely extricate the patient.”

Once extricated, the patient was turned over to Basic Life Support from the Newton First Aid Squad and Advanced Life Support from St. Clare’s for medical evaluation and treatment.

The patient’s condition was not known by deadline.