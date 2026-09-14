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Newton High School honors first responders 25 years after Sept. 11
Newton. Newton High School held its “Always Remember Night” on Sept. 11 to honor first responders and commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
maria kovic
Newton
/
| 14 Sep 2026 | 02:02
The police color guard.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
The Marching Band performs
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
The police stand at attention as the Newton Braves take the field.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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Dianna and Annalise Zito of Newton paint rocks.
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