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Newton High School sends off over 160 graduates

Newton. Newton High School graduated 163 students from the senior class on June 18.

Newton /
| 19 Jun 2026 | 02:18
    Newton High School seniors at graduation.
    Newton High School seniors at graduation. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    The Newton High School band performs.
    The Newton High School band performs. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Newton High School senior Haley Morodan speaks at graduation.
    Newton High School senior Haley Morodan speaks at graduation. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)