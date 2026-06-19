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Newton High School sends off over 160 graduates
Newton. Newton High School graduated 163 students from the senior class on June 18.
maria kovic
Newton
/
| 19 Jun 2026 | 02:18
Newton High School seniors at graduation.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
The Newton High School band performs.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Newton High School senior Haley Morodan speaks at graduation.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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