Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Calendar
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Calendar
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Newton hosts Flags of Honor ceremony
maria kovic
Newton Township
/
| 10 Nov 2025 | 02:41
Flags are on display
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Anne Erickson of Bugles Across America plays.
Newton Mayor Helen Le Frois speaks.
Newton Township hosted a Flags of Honor Dedication ceremony on Saturday.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
anne erickson
2
flag
3
maria kovic
4
Newton Township
RELATED NEWS
Stillwater Mayor Lisa Chammings was named Mayor of the Year.
(
Photo courtesy Sussex County Partnership
)
Stillwater’s Chammings named Mayor of the Year
Residents line up for ice cream sandwiches during the Ice Cream with a Cop event Tuesday, July 15 at the Newton town pool. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Newton. Ice Cream with a Cop
Sparta Mayor Neill Clark
Action on flags attracts criticism
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED