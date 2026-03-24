Newton police chief retires after 20 years

Newton Chief of Police Joseph D’Annibale retired March 18 after 20 years with the department.

“To every police officer, dispatcher, secretary, town official and community partner, thank you for standing beside me throughout my career,” D’Annibale said in a statement. “I could not have done this job without your professionalism, dedication and support. Serving with you has been the greatest honor of my life and I will forever be proud to have worn this badge alongside such an exceptional team.”

A 2001 graduate of Newton High School, D’Annibale joined the department in 2006. He was assigned to the Detective Bureau in 2011, was promoted to sergeant in 2020 and lieutenant in 2022. In 2024 he was appointed acting chief before becoming chief last year.

“His legacy is one of service, leadership and genuine care for both this department and the people it serves – a legacy that will endure long after his final radio call,” reads a March 18 post on the department’s Facebook page. “Chief D’Annibale, your leadership has left a lasting impact on this department and on the Town of Newton. You have set the standard for professionalism and service and your influence will be felt for generations to come.”

Though D’Annibale’s retirement came after a relatively short time as chief, it didn’t come as a surprise to Newton Town Manager Tom Russo.

“[He] advised me at the end of last year that he was looking to leave at this time,” Russo said. “We [swore in] Acting Chief of Police Daniel Finkle on Monday, March 23, and then Dan will become the regular police chief Sept. 1.”