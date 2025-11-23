Officials: Newton’s ‘sprint’ to address homelessness showing success

Officials in Newton say their efforts to support and house members of the homeless population in town since the summer are paying off.

“This sprint is proving that coordinated, compassionate action can produce measurable outcomes in a matter of weeks, not years,” Town Manager Thomas Russo said in a Nov. 17 press release. “We are building a framework that other communities across New Jersey can adopt. It is something Newton can be proud of, and something that can be replicated statewide.”

The sprint is the town’s 90-day Homeless Resolution Sprint – a collaborative initiative developed with the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, Sussex County and local nonprofits like The Samaritan Inn, Family Promise of Sussex County and Zufall Health to address chronic unsheltered homelessness.

According to the town, the effort – which began last month – has housed more than a dozen chronically unsheltered individuals within Newton while others have secured placements outside the town. Remaining participants are receiving targeted wraparound support, including case management, medical care and assistance with vital documentation aimed at long-term stability and growth.

Another component is policing, as Newton police officers are working closely with nonprofits and healthcare partners to identify unhoused residents, conduct wellness visits and assist with transitions into safe housing.

Over the summer, Newton police increased the number of patrols near county-owned Newton Green, where members of the homeless population are known to congregate.

Newton Police Chief Joseph D’Annibale said his department’s activity around the Green does not affect services in other parts of town.

“Even though we are a small agency, we are trying to better the lives of the people in our town,” D’Annibale said earlier this fall. “We respond to all our calls and do everything we normally do.”

Ashley Hill Trotter, a special advisor at the county Department of Community Affairs, is leading statewide coordination to ensure the sprint aligns with broader goals around housing stability, mental health support, employment readiness and long-term medical care.

“When one organization encounters a barrier, another steps in to keep progress moving,” she said. “What might once have been an impasse for someone experiencing homelessness is now a starting point toward recovery and renewal.”

Town officials and partner organizations emphasize that, while early progress is significant, the work continues. Faith-based groups, civic organizations and residents are encouraged to support food programs, shelter initiatives and volunteer opportunities.

“Every meal served, coat donated and compassionate conversation helps reinforce the shared goal of ending homelessness with dignity – here in Newton and across New Jersey,” Russo said.