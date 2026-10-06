Newton police receive $250,000 for counterterrorism training, technology

The Newton Police Department will use an infusion of $250,000 in federal funding to support advanced counterterrorism training and modernization of public safety technology and emergency response capabilities, the department said.

In addition to providing officers with advanced training to prepare for acts of terrorism and violence in schools and houses of worship, the funding will support training and preparedness for emerging threats such as artificial intelligence, unmanned aircraft systems and other evolving technologies.

“Artificial Intelligence itself is not necessarily the threat,” said Newton Chief of Police Daniel Finkle. “The concern is how it can be misused. It can make scams, impersonation, fake audio or video, cyberattacks and other criminal activity faster, easier and more convincing. From a law enforcement perspective, we want our officers to understand those risks and be prepared as the technology continues to evolve.”

Finkle cited drones as an evolving technology that may pose a threat.

“They have many legitimate uses, including in public safety, but they can also be misused for surveillance, smuggling, interfering with emergency operations, or carrying dangerous items,” he said. “The technology is advancing quickly, so it is important for law enforcement to stay current on both the benefits and the potential risks. “For a small community, access to this level of training and technology can otherwise be difficult to achieve without placing a significant burden on local taxpayers.”

Newton’s technological ability came to the fore in June, when a department drone equipped with thermal imaging operated by Newton Det. Erik Soroka played a key role in locating a missing juvenile during a multi-agency search that began in Sparta and ended in Andover.

“We were grateful to have the equipment and personnel available to assist and are pleased that the coordinated multi-agency response resulted in the juvenile being located safely,” Newton Lt. Jared Zappa said at the time.

Last month’s federal funds, secured by Rep. Josh Gottheimer, was announced last month when Finkle joined Gottheimer, Sussex County Prosecutor Daniel Perez and other law enforcement leaders to mark the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.