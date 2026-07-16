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Newton Rotary Club awards $5,500 to local service organizations

Newton. The Newton Rotary Club donated $5,500 to local nonprofit and community service organizations during its July 8 meeting as part of its ongoing support for area programs.

Sussex County Ymca /
| 16 Jul 2026 | 04:20
    Pictured, from left, Newton Rotary President Charles Grotyohan and Past President Denise Current Hotz with representatives from community service organizations.
    Pictured, from left, Newton Rotary President Charles Grotyohan and Past President Denise Current Hotz with representatives from community service organizations. ( Photo submitted)

The Newton Rotary Club presented $5,500 in donations to local charitable and service organizations during its July 8 meeting.

The donations were presented to organizations that provide services throughout the region. Over the past year, the Newton Rotary Club has contributed more than $28,000 to local causes.

At an earlier meeting, the club donated an additional $14,000 to Newton Medical Center. Total contributions from the Newton Rotary Club to Newton Memorial Hospital and Newton Medical Center have exceeded $1 million.

The club has also provided scholarships to local high school students since 1980, with awards totaling approximately $300,000.

Current Rotary projects include efforts to eradicate polio worldwide, provide clean water, assist homeless residents in Sussex County and distribute dictionaries to local third-grade students.

Organizations receiving donations at the July 8 meeting included Gift of Life New Jersey, Maasai Girls Fund, Pass It Along, Scholar Athlete, Manna House, Family Promise, Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, Project Self-Sufficiency, the Weekend Bag Program, Sussex County YMCA, Sussex County Community College Foundation, the Newton Rotary Endowment and Rotary International PolioPlus.