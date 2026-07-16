Newton Rotary Club awards $5,500 to local service organizations

The Newton Rotary Club presented $5,500 in donations to local charitable and service organizations during its July 8 meeting.

The donations were presented to organizations that provide services throughout the region. Over the past year, the Newton Rotary Club has contributed more than $28,000 to local causes.

At an earlier meeting, the club donated an additional $14,000 to Newton Medical Center. Total contributions from the Newton Rotary Club to Newton Memorial Hospital and Newton Medical Center have exceeded $1 million.

The club has also provided scholarships to local high school students since 1980, with awards totaling approximately $300,000.

Current Rotary projects include efforts to eradicate polio worldwide, provide clean water, assist homeless residents in Sussex County and distribute dictionaries to local third-grade students.

Organizations receiving donations at the July 8 meeting included Gift of Life New Jersey, Maasai Girls Fund, Pass It Along, Scholar Athlete, Manna House, Family Promise, Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, Project Self-Sufficiency, the Weekend Bag Program, Sussex County YMCA, Sussex County Community College Foundation, the Newton Rotary Endowment and Rotary International PolioPlus.