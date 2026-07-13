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Newton-Sparta pediatric practice hosts annual community ice cream social

Newton. Newton-Sparta Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics welcomed families to its annual ice cream social on July 10, featuring local vendors, emergency responders and family-friendly activities.

Andover /
| 13 Jul 2026 | 01:36
    Aubrey Wilson of Hampton holds popcorn and cotton candy.
    Aubrey Wilson of Hampton holds popcorn and cotton candy. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Audrey Schoonover of Hampton poses with Sussex County Miners' mascot, Herbie.
    Audrey Schoonover of Hampton poses with Sussex County Miners' mascot, Herbie. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

Newton-Sparta Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics hosted its annual Ice Cream Social on July 10, bringing families together for an afternoon of treats, entertainment and community activities.

The event featured ice cream from Blue Rain Ice Cream along with a variety of attractions for children and families.

Guests enjoyed demonstrations by Lake Mohawk Mixed Martial Arts, entertainment from Pixie the Clown, face painting by The Painted Grape, fairy hair and hair braiding, and opportunities to meet members of the Andover Township Police Department and Lakeland EMS.