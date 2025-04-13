Home
Photos: Newton hunt moves inside
maria kovic
Newton
| 13 Apr 2025 | 05:16
Children hunt for Easter eggs in the Newton High School gym on Saturday, April 12. The outdoor hunt was moved inside because of the weather. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Children pick up Easter eggs in the Newton High School gym on Saturday, April 12. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
The Easter Bunny leads children into the gym.
Bailey Losey holds a basket full of eggs.
Madeline Bucci poses with the Easter Bunny.
Children wait for the hunt to begin.
