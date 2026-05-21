Project Self-Sufficiency opens enrollment for New Jersey Youth Corps program

Enrollment is underway for the next session of the New Jersey Youth Corps program at Project Self-Sufficiency.

The 16-week program begins in July and is designed for young adults who have not completed high school. Participants can improve literacy skills, prepare for the high school equivalency exam, gain work experience and transition into careers, college or military service.

As part of the program, participants can earn up to three college credits through the Optics Technology and Automotive Technology programs at Sussex County Community College. Graduates may also qualify for up to $5,000 toward tuition or equipment expenses for future education and training.

Project Self-Sufficiency will host a series of open houses for prospective participants to learn more about the program and complete applications. Sessions will take place Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. on May 28, June 4, June 11 and June 18, and Fridays at 12:30 p.m. on May 29, June 5 and June 12.

The organization is also offering a $100 gift card to individuals who refer a young adult ages 16 to 25 to the program. To qualify, the referred participant must enroll, complete the two-week orientation and be inducted into the program.

Eligible participants must be residents of Sussex County, western Morris County or northern Warren County, be between the ages of 16 and 25, and have not completed high school.

The program includes academic instruction, employability and life skills training, counseling services, field trips, community service projects and preparation for the high school equivalency exam. Participants may also receive a weekly stipend based on attendance, and free transportation is provided.