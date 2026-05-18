Project Self-Sufficiency to host breast cancer survivor celebration June 6

Breast cancer survivors are invited to attend a free Survivor Celebration at Project Self-Sufficiency on June 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will feature keynote speaker Diana Perez, an author, life strategist and motivational speaker, along with breakout sessions, lunch, live music by pianist Anita Raisch, interactive exhibits and raffles.

A question-and-answer session will be led by medical oncologist Dr. May Abdo-Matkiwsky and breast surgeon Dr. Priya Jadeja alongside a panel of medical professionals. Peggy Pak of the Sussex County YMCA Live Strong program will also offer a presentation focused on movement and wellness after a breast cancer diagnosis.

Additional breakout sessions will address yoga, healthy eating and rebuilding strength during recovery.

“We are delighted to gather to applaud the lives of these remarkable breast cancer survivors,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “This celebration teaches women how to maintain their well-being, gives them the opportunity to get the latest facts about breast cancer, and most importantly, invites them to relax and have some fun.”

Attendees will also be able to learn more about the upcoming Miles for Mel walkathon, held in memory of former Project Self-Sufficiency Leadership Council member Melissa Saccerro.

Vendors and exhibitors will include representatives from Atlantic Health, Kessler Rehabilitation/ReVital Cancer Rehab, La Roche-Posay Dermatological Skincare, Mary Kay Cosmetics, New Jersey Cancer Education and Early Detection, Regional Cancer Care Associates, Sparta Cancer Center, the Sussex County Arts and Heritage Council, and the Sussex County YMCA Live Strong Program.

Registration is required. Interested participants can call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500.